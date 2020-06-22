(CBS DETROIT) – Ford and Fiat resume to pre-coronavirus schedules nearly a month after reopening its plants.

Initially the automakers implemented reduced schedules to ease Covid-19 safety protocols for workers.

Daily temperature checks and safety gear requirements are still apart of the new routine.

An uptick in production is also designed to keep up with the new demand from customers who want to purchase cars.

