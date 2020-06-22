Ann Arbor (CBS Detroit) – David Zinn has been creating original artwork in and around Ann Arbor, Michigan since 1987. For more than twenty years, he freelanced for a wide variety of commercial clients while simultaneously sneaking “pointless” art into the world at large.

David says he has a fear of a blank canvas.

“The best way to avoid the fear of a blank canvas, is to draw on canvases that aren’t blank.” That’s why he loves drawing on sidewalks covered in smears and stains.

He hopes to make a difference in people’s daily life with some art in the least likely of places.



