BURDEN OF TRUTH – Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

OWEN IS PUSHED TO HIS LIMITS – In an attempt to strengthen Kodie’s (Sera-Lys McArthur) case, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) considers a Class Action lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Billy (Peter Mooney) gets a tip from his father about a potential break in the case.

In addition, Owen’s (Meegwun Fairbrother) frustration with Sam Mercer (Paul Braunstein) reaches a fever pitch and pushes him to make a bad decision.

Sherry White directed the episode written by Hayden Simpson (#306).

Original airdate 6/25/2020.