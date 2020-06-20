Supergirl -- "Immortal Kombat" -- Image Number: SPG519A_0262r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

SUPERGIRL – Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTED THIS PENULTIMATE EPISODE – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) realizes that in order to stop Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Leviathan she must work with the one person she never thought she’d trust again – Lena (Katie McGrath).

Nia (Nicole Maines) keeps dreaming about Brainy (Jesse Rath) but struggles with what the dreams are trying to tell her.

Meanwhile, Brainy realizes there is only one way to stop Lex.

David Harewood directed the episode with story by Derek Simon and teleplay by Emilio Ortego Aldrich & Nicki Holcomb (#519).

Original airdate 5/17/2020.