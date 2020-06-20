DC’S STARGIRL – Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

HALLOWEEN IN BLUE VALLEY — As Courtney (Brec Bassinger) sets her sights on recruiting more members to the Justice Society of America, Pat (Luke Wilson) finds himself one step closer to learning which ISA members may be in Blue Valley.

Meanwhile, a search for Rick (Cameron Gellman) leads Courtney, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) and Beth (Anjelika Washington) to Cindy Burman’s (Meg DeLacy) Halloween party.

David Straiton directed the episode written by Melissa Carter (#105).

Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Hunter Sansone and Christopher James Baker also star.

Original airdate 6/16/2020.

Every episode of DC’s STARGIRL will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.