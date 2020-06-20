MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Friday, June 26, 2020, at 8:30pm on CW50

MAGIC COCKTAIL — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.

Magicians featured in this episode include Xavier Mortimer, Michael Turco, Hans Klok, Chipper Lowell, Angela Funovits and Ben Blaque (#706).

Original airdate 6/12/2020.