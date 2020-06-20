In The Dark -- "Codependence Day" -- Image Number: ITD208a_0128b -- Pictured (L-R): Perry Mattfeld as Murphy Maso and Chris Perfetti as Ben -- Photo: Brendan Adam-Zwelling/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

IN THE DARK -Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

ACTS OF DESPERATION – With stakes high for everyone, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld), Jess (Brooke Markham), Felix (Morgan Krantz), Max (Casey Deidrick) and Dean (Rich Sommer) must each contend with the fallout following an attempt to cut off Nia’s (guest star Nicki Micheaux) supply and take her down.

David Grossman directed the episode written by Daniel Rogers (#211).

Original airdate 6/25/2020.