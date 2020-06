(CBS Detroit) – Here’s where Michigan stands during the pandemic.

The state reports at least 5,800-hundred deaths and 60,000 cases of COVID-19.

This includes 1,400 deaths and 11,000 cases in Detroit.

Oakland County also announced it will have COVID-testing sites at 15 churches in Southfield and Pontiac to help fight the virus.

