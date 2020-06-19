FLINT (CBS Detroit) – Police in Flint are still looking for two suspects in a viral mall attack.

This video shows a man striking the victim on the floor of a Macy’s department store at Genesee Valley Center.

The man on the floor can be heard saying “I’m sorry” repeatedly after a verbal exchange took place prior to the attack.

in a Facebook post the person who uploaded the video says the victim could be heard on the phone referring to the man as a racial slur.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.