(CBS DETROIT) – A Waterford woman is now $36 million richer thanks to a winning lotto ticket.

Christi Davis bought the Powerball ticket, worth $70 million back in February.

The next morning Davis’ friend called her while she was at work to verify the numbers and they were a perfect match.

Davis opted to take a lump sum of the money and pay the taxes up front.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.