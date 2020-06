(CBS DETROIT) – Vice President Mike Pence will be in Macomb County on Thursday.

He will be touring Chardam Gear Company, a company making defense and aerospace parts.

Pence is expected to speak at the event.

Michigan is being called one of the top battleground states for campaign 2020.

President Donald Trump made his own visit last month.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.