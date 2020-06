(CBS DETROIT) – Over 19,000 people filed for unemployment benefits in Michigan last week according to the Michigan Department of Labor.

The figure is down about 8,000 from the previous week.

Another 1.5 million people filed jobless claims nationally last week.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic 45 million unemployment claims have been filed.

