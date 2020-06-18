(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s state legislature approved a series of bills this week.

The bills include an 18 percent tax hike on vaping products.

Flavored vaping products will also be allowed for sale.

The house also approved a $6 million fund to help clean up communities damaged from the Midland dam break.

The money will go towards debris removal, contamination clean up and shelter funding.

The senate approved a $880 million fund to continue Covid-19 response efforts in the state.

Hundreds of millions of dollars will go toward frontline workers.