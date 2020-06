(CBS DETROIT) – Ford Motor Company says thousands of its salaried employees will have the option to continue working from home.

The automaker previously said those workers would return to the office in July.

A company wide survey will assess employees work preferences in and out of the office.

30,000 of its employees are currently working from home.

