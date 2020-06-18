(CBS DETROIT) – Beaumont Health is in talks to join up for a multi-state health system.

Beaumont Health is in early talks of a partnership with Advocate Aurora Health, according to reports.

Aurora operates hospitals in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan.

Beaumont Health President John Fox says the partnership would increase its resources and allow it to compete with other hospitals.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.