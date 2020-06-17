(CBS DETROIT) – The Shelby Township Police Chief will keep his job following comments made online about protesters.

Shelby Township’s Board of Trustees chose to instead suspend Chief Robert Shelide for 30 days.

This comes after the chief made comments on social media calling some protesters “vicious sub-humans” and to let president Trump use military force on “the barbarians.”

Shelide maintains he had no racist intent.

He’ll also undergo cultural awareness and de-escalation training.

