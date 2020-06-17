(CBS DETROIT) – A $763 million budget was approved by Detroit public school board for next school year.

The board is expecting a $41 million loss in student funding due to lower tax revenue from the coronavirus pandemic.

10 percent of costs will be cut in office funding and student field trips in an effort to avoid layoffs and pay cuts.

$42 million in money from the federal cares act will also go toward the budget.

