Filed Under:Christa Abar, class of 2020, Community Connect, Graduation, Grosse Pointe South High School, Lisa Germani, Senior
Christa Abar with classmates during spirit week (Photo provided by Christa Abar)

Southfield (CW50) – When the state of Michigan went into a Stay-at-Home order, students were sent home with hopes of returning soon. The students didn’t get the opportunity to return as the school year is now over and high school seniors missed out on many activities that close out every high schooler’s career. They missed out on Prom, Graduation, and other rites of passage.

With some school’s plans to open in the fall are still up in the air, seniors going to college had to make the decision and even attend orientations all from home during the pandemic.

Collage of Christa Abar during her senior year at Grosse Pointe South High School (Photos Provided by Christa Abar)

Christa Abar, Class of 2020 Graduate from Grosse Pointe South High School, joins Lisa Germani on Saturday’s Community Connect to talk about her senior year, how she adapted to finishing the year at home, and how she felt about missing out on the typical senior year events.

Watch COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 8:30am on CW50

