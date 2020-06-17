MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced seven proposals Tuesday as part of a series of actions for police reform.

The proposals seek to increase transparency surrounding law enforcement agencies and ensure accountability from and for law enforcement officers.

In 2016, the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) began requiring that law enforcement officers in the State of Michigan be licensed. But, in many respects, MCOLES lacks sufficient authority to oversee law enforcement professionals and to revoke the licenses of police officers who demonstrate poor moral character or violate the public trust.

The proposals aim to create oversight for law enforcement agencies and their officers similar to many of the professions and professional licenses required across the state, along with a comprehensive approach to evaluating misconduct complaints and imposing disciplinary actions by a single agency, MCOLES.

The proposals include: