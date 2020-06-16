  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan colleges are freezing tuition rates to brace for a financially tough school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oakland University said it will use a multi-million dollar reserve fund to make up for the potential loss in student enrollment.

Wanye state and Central Michigan University also agreed to keep tuition prices the same next year.

Michigan State vowed to freeze tuition and room and board costs.

