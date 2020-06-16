Southfield (CW50) – During the initial COVID-19 outbreak, universities and colleges across the country closed their doors and moved to online learning. While students were pushing towards graduation, the state of the world left job opportunities up in the air.

Roberta Rea, Director of Advising for Oakland University’s School of Education and Human Services, kept students on track during the pandemic to make sure they graduated and moved toward their future careers.

She joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect this Saturday to talk about the challenges she faced in advising students while in quarantine, and OU will look like when it reopens.

Watch COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 8:30am on CW50