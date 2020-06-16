DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Mayor Mike Duggan ordered Detroit’s Christopher Columbus bust to be removed from its pedestal on Monday.

While Detroit no longer celebrates Columbus Day, but instead Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the Columbus bust has been a target of vandalism in Detroit for a long time.

Tonight on CW50 News at 10 p.m. April Morton will find out what the city decided to do with the monument long-term.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.