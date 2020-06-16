(CBS DETROIT) – Ford Bronco fans rejoice, the off-road vehicle is making a comeback after 24 years.

The new model is set to be revealed on July 9, which many point out is the same day as OJ Simpson’s birthday.

Simpson is known for the widely-televised police chase in his white Bronco.

In a statement, Ford says the timing is “purely coincidental.”

The new Bronco will be built at Ford’s Wayne Assembly Plant and release sometime next year according to reports.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.