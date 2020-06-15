DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man created a Black Lives Matter memorial on his front lawn as a way to pay tribute and honor the lives lost.

John Thorne placed wooden crosses and pictures of Black lives that he says should be remembered.

Tonight on CW50 News at 10 p.m. April Morton speaks with the homeowner about his tribute and his personal invitation to residents.

