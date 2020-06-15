(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a Black woman who died in Harper Woods police custody.

38-year-old Priscilla Slater was pronounced dead in a holding cell last Wednesday.

Slater and a 27-year-old man were arrested a day earlier, after police responded to a shooting incident.

Protests calling for justice in Slater’s death took place on Sunday near Mayor Kenneth Poynter’s home.

Two police supervisors and four civilian aids are currently on administrative leave.

Slater’s cause of death is unknown.

