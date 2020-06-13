  • WWJ-TV

MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Friday, June 19, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

MAGIC HEELS — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.

Magicians featured in this episode include Trigg Watson, Naathan Phan, Paige Thompson, Shaun Jay and The Sacred Riana (#707).

Original airdate 6/19/2020.

