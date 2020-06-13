ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – Monday, June 15, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

SEASON FINALE — Having realized that a deadly threat has infiltrated CrashCon, the busiest event of the year, Liz (Jeanine Mason) realizes that she can’t save everyone she loves — and with Max (Nathan Dean) facing immediate danger, she and Isobel must make a heart-wrenching choice.

Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) finds himself caught up in the conflict between Jesse (Trevor St. John) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) once again, even as Maria’s (Heather Hemmens) life hangs in the balance elsewhere, and Kyle (Michael Trevino) faces a moral dilemma when the enemy requires medical attention.

Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Christopher Hollier & Carina Adly MacKenzie (#213).

Original airdate 6/15/2020.