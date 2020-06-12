DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Students from the Detroit Academy of the Arts & Sciences led a peaceful march for racial equality Friday afternoon.

The DAAS students along with other local schools led the peaceful protest march down Jefferson Avenue downtown in support of victims of police brutality, racial injustices and inequality.

The Detroit police and fire departments were also marching alongside the youth during the event.

Tonight on CW50 News at 10 p.m. April Morton speaks with students involved in the march.

