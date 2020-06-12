Detroit (CBS Detroit) – City Sculpture is an art park displaying the large-scale work of longtime Cass Corridor artist Robert Sestok. With a rotating exhibition schedule and visiting artist program, the park is dedicated to exposing the public to experimental sculpture work in Detroit.

“There’s a lot of years of welding steel here. I started welding when I was 14 years old, I didn’t start working on making welded steel art until 1980, and it just was a natural process for me to work with metal.”

“This park is called City Sculpture, it’s at 955 Alexandrine, it’s a Lodge Freeway service drive. It’s a nice place to come and do 29 pieces of sculpture which I created since 1980, over 35 years of welding steel.”

“The idea of the sculpture park is was to have some sustainability with welded steel sculptures. People generally are interested in what I’ve done here and I get a lot of good comments about it.”

“The work is based on the Cass Corridor art movement which I was a part of in the early to late ’70s, there’s a sense of freedom that we have here, and it’s also an opportunity for people to grow, and that’s a good thing I like about Detroit.”

