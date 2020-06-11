(CBS DETROIT) – Nurses at Detroit’s Sinai-Grace hospital are suing after they say they were fired for speaking out on unsafe coronavirus conditions.

The hospital’s parent company — Tenet Healthcare — says the four nurses violated the company’s confidentiality agreement.

Their attorney says the termination stemmed from photos of body bags which were turned over to CNN.

The photos were leaked by a former employee who escaped consequences after quitting.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.