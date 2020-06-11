Southfield (CW50) – Since the 1950s and 60s Civil Rights Movement, Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony has been on the front lines in Detroit. Today is no different as he continues to walk in the protests in a new wave of calls for equality. The Reverend has been fighting for the City of Detroit for decades and sees parallels between the two movements.

Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the Civil Rights Movement, today’s Black Lives Matter Movement, and Detroit’s emerging community leaders who are standing out at the protests.

