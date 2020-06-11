(CBS DETROIT) – You’re looking at some of the storms sweeping through Michigan Wednesday afternoon into night.

One driver in Charlotte caught this hail storm when the conditions were at its worst.

In Detroit, trees came down blocking entire streets.

This is on Hillcrest just off Chandler Park drive on the east side.

No injuries were reported there.

In Grosse Pointe, a tree fell on a house along Allard Road.

Neighbors say there are no injuries, adding that the house was just remodeled.

Tree limbs and storm damage can also be seen all around the neighborhood.

Around the rest of Michigan, damage can be found in multiple cities including Battle Creek, Bronson, and Zeeland.

Trees were uprooted in many places, causing damage to nearby homes or roads.

The National Weather Service says winds reached over 50 miles per hour in some areas.

