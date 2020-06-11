Southfield (CW50) – For Pastor Maurice Hardwick, better known as Pastor Mo, protecting the city is what he’s always done. He says he understands the frustration of the protesters and he’s outraged about the on-going racial issues himself. But he says violent clashes with police and trying to destroy our city, is not the answer. Pastor Mo has been at the protests every day to ‘protect’ the city and continues to be a leader among the Detroit community.

“I’m here strictly for keeping the calm and the civil unrest, I’m here to protect the city,” said he said.

Pastor Mo joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about his goals for the protests and the city of Detroit, as well as his encounters with future leader Stefan Perez, who emerged as a leading voice among protestors during Detroit’s 4th day of protests.

Watch COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 8:30am on CW50