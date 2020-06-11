(CBS DETROIT) – With sports slowly making a turnaround, the Detroit Tigers are back in action.

With the number one pick in the first round of the 2020 MLB draft, the Detroit Tigers selected one of the best hitters in college baseball.

Spencer Torkelson from Arizona State University quickly caught the eye of the franchise.

The Tigers announced the 20-year-old will start as a third baseman, though he never played the position in college.

