(CBS DETROIT) – A video circulating on social media shows a Black Amazon delivery driver being arrested by a White Warren Police Officer.

Witnesses say the driver did nothing wrong, leaving more questions on the department.

Amondeuz Graham says he was on his way to the store Tuesday, when an encounter between an amazon driver and a Warren Police officer caught his attention. He says given the current climate where a traffic stop could prove fatal for a Black person, he felt compelled to act.

He says upon getting out of his car to film the altercation, he could hear neighbors questioning why the officer was arresting the driver.

Amazon released the following statement regarding Graham’s video:

“We see what others see in these videos, and it’s unacceptable. We expect a swift investigation and full accountability for those involved. Amazon will deploy all necessary resources to investigate the matter with our Delivery Service Provider, as well as to represent and support the driver,” said Amazon Spokesperson Deborah Bass.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s office announced late Thursday they will not honor the changes presented to them by Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.

