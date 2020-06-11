(CBS DETROIT) – An important consumer alert for drivers, your car could be on Ford’s list of recalled vehicles for break and door latch issues.

Ford says over two million of its models of SUVs and vans including the F-150 are effected.

High temperatures could cause door latches to swing open while the vehicle is moving.

Seven known accidents were due to drivers not being able to stop the car.

Ford says drivers can go to its website to find out if their model is effected.

