(CBS DETROIT) – Eastern Michigan University is the only college in the state offering single room availability to students.

In a new fall campaign, the school says the move is apart of keeping students safe amid Covid-19.

Room costs will also be lowered by $100 per month.

Test scores will be waived for freshmen and they will receive a $400 gift from the school’s alumni group.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.