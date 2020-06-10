(CBS DETROIT) – The University of Michigan is pushing back on the Trump administration’s restriction to allow Chinese students into the U.S.

School officials say claims of foreign government interference by Chinese students have always been taken seriously.

On May 29 President Trump announced a proclamation to suspend entry to graduate students and post-doctoral researchers who attended universities affiliated with the Chinese military.

