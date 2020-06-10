(CBS DETROIT) – Twitter and Square are honoring Juneteenth as permanent company holiday.

Juneteenth, which is celebrated on June 19 and also known as Freedom Day, is the day many African Americans celebrate their emancipation from slavery in the United States.

On June 19, 1865 the Emancipation Proclamation was read to African Americans by Union General Gordon Granger.

It is the latest move in a string of commitments by companies to address racial problems in the country.

This: https://t.co/cF8GJ2CidY And if you’re part of a company observing #Juneteenth, add the company name and announcement link here: https://t.co/y0jNgCGz69 — jack (@jack) June 9, 2020

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.