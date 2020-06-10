(CBS DETROIT) – More people are spending time at home leading to a 400 percent increase in demand for puppies.

Animal shelters and breeders are trying to handle the overload of inquiries from potential dog owners.

This lead to a puppy shortage in England and the U.S.

New York shelters say thousands of people are on waiting lists.

Due to a shortage of donations, rescue organizations say people should only take in a pet if they will be able to take care of it after they go back to work.

