(CBS DETROIT) – Merriam-Webster says it will change its definition of racism after one woman says the definition lacks clarity.

Kennedy Mitchum says people would often argue with her about the definition online.

Mitchum says the current definition is only surface level and it doesn’t mention the systemic oppression on a certain group of people.

Mitchum recently received her degree in law, politics, and society from Drake University.

