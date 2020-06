(CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s workplace safety penalties overstepped her powers according to a new ruling.

Employers could face up to $70,000 fines and even jail time if coronavirus safety rules were not implemented.

The judge agreed to Whitmer’s amends to the order by changing the penalties to misdemeanors.

