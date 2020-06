(CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined an Instagram interview yesterday with The Root to express her support for the spirit of calls to defund the police.

Her office later clarified, saying she does not support eliminating funding or law enforcement.

The idea has been demanded by Detroit protesters over the last few days.

