Southfield (CW50) – Genesee County Sheriff, Chris Swanson, made national headlines and was a trending topic across social media when he decided to leave his riot gear behind and walk amongst protestors in Flint, who were there protesting police brutality.

Sheriff Swanson’s actions made headlines for being a different approach towards the protests than the nation has seen in other cities and states across the country. Due to his actions, the protests in Flint concluded that day with largely peaceful gatherings.

Genesee County Sheriff Swanson joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about why he decided to walk with the protestors and his outlook on policing in our country.

