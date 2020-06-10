(CBS DETROIT) – As Federal Police Reform is underway on Capitol Hill, many are turning their eyes to Detroit’s Police Department.

Former Detroit Mayor Dennis Archer called on the federal government to investigate and take over the department after 40 people died from police restraint in the late 90s.

Since 2014, there’s been a 57 percent decline in excessive force complaints.

Nine people have died by the hands of DPD officers since 2015.

