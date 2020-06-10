Southfield (CW50) – Stefan Perez, 16, emerged as a leader in Monday’s protests when he got on his knees in between protestors and police, using a megaphone urging the protestors to comply with Detroit’s 8pm curfew.

At the age of 16, they listened to him and dispersed. Tensions have been high across the country as protests have lasted several days over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Stefan’s leadership showed that the tension doesn’t have to lead to the violence that a lot of cities have witnessed during the protests.

Stefan Perez joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss why he decided to step in during the protests and how his life has changed since.

