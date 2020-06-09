DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Weekend protests ended peacefully as thousands gathered across metro-Detroit bringing issues of racism and police brutality to the forefront.

Now protesters are taking their efforts to the next level by announcing a list of demands for Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

Members from Detroit Will Breathe organized Monday’s demonstration at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.

The group took the microphone disclosing 23 demands which includes a call to defund the Detroit Police Department.

The cry for change comes following national outrage after a white ex-police officer was seen on-camera kneeling on George Floyd’s neck subsequently leading to his death.

Detroit’s 8 p.m. curfew has been lifted and Mayor Duggan is expected to speak with organizers about their demands Tuesday.

