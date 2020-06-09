(CBS DETROIT) – A petition to recall Governor Gretchen Whitmer because of her Covid-19 response has been approved by the Board of State Canvassers.

The petition calls for Whitmer’s recall based on her closure of some non-essential businesses during the pandemic.

A website has been set up for the petition.

If it collects over a million signatures in a 60-day window, it will qualify for the statewide ballot.

