(CBS DETROIT) Governor Gretchen Whitmer is calling on the federal government for help with the Midland dam crisis. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer is calling on the federal government for help with the Midland dam crisis.

Whitmer says she’s sending a letter to President Donald Trump to ask for an emergency declaration.

At a community volunteer event Whitmer helped pack boxes full of food for local residents.

There is an estimated $175 million in property damage alone.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.