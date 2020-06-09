(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan Representative is introducing the Justice In Policing Act, a federal bill in response to the outcry.

If passed, it would prohibit racial profiling, mandate body cam use, and ban choke holds and no-knock warrants.

The bill also establishes a police misconduct registry, which activists say is needed to prevent cases like George Floyd’s.

Representative Dan Kildee says he hopes the bill will be voted on by the house later this month.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.